Every year, World Bipolar Day (WBD) is observed on March 30 around the globe to raise awareness about bipolar disorder. The annual event also aims to reduce the stigma around the condition and promote understanding among individuals and communities. The date March 30 to observe World Bipolar Day was chosen to honour the birthday of Vincent van Gogh, the famous painter who is believed to have had bipolar disorder. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that leads to extreme mood swings in individuals, including manic (high-energy) and depressive (low-energy) episodes. How to Handle the Highs and Lows of Someone with Bipolar Disorder.

The vision of World Bipolar Day is to bring world awareness to bipolar conditions and dispel myths around it. Through international collaboration, the goal of WBD is to educate people about bipolar conditions, the traits of bipolar people that will educate and improve sensitivity towards the condition. As World Bipolar Day 2025 nears, here’s all you need to know about World Bipolar Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

World Bipolar Day 2025 Date

World Bipolar Day 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30.

World Bipolar Day Significance

World Bipolar Day is an important annual event that aims to educate people around the world about bipolar disorder. This day encourages open discussions about mental health and encourages people to take proper treatment. It also reduces stigma and discrimination against those with bipolar disorder.

On this day, mental health organisations provide resources and support and host educational programs and seminars. This day also serves as a perfect opportunity for individuals with bipolar disorder to share their stories and help others cope with the condition.

