World Cancer Day 2020: Behaviours that Target Cancer Cells and Bring on Unexpected Remission

Cancer (Image used for representational purpose only) (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Maybe you have someone in your life who went through cancer. Or perhaps you have seen characters go through cancer treatments in TV shows from Xiomara on Jane the Virgin to Samantha on Sex and the City. Or maybe you have had it yourself, but the very act of taking charge of your health ensures that you get the best care. The unexpected remissions you heard of or read about weren't accidents. The common thread between all the cancer patients under remission are health behaviours they credit with their cancer cures. Adapting a few of these behavourial and lifestyle habits can help you become one of those medical miracles.

Eat More Fresh Produce

Diet is a powerful tool for self-healing. Your body's self-repair mechanisms are already overtaxed with the toxins from a poor diet. So, when you eat a diet full of vegetables, beans and grains and eliminate sugar, dairy and refined products, your natural self-repair mechanisms can kill cancer cells and return the body to homeostasis. Know Why Men Are More Prone to Cancer.

Release Repressed Emotions

Negative thoughts such as anger, grief, fear, resentment, loneliness, pessimism, depression, or anxiety, activate the fight-or-flight stress response. This fills the body with poisonous stress hormones and deactivates the body's natural healing processes. Try yoga and meditation to deal with your negative emotions. World Cancer Day 2020: Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan, Nargis Dutt Foundation & Other Cancer Foundations Supported by Indian Celebs.

Take Vitamins and Herbal Supplements

Vitamins and herbs can help detoxify the body and boost the immune system. And while there isn't any one magic supplement that beat out the rest, certain vitamins and herbs have helped a few cancer patients under remission to boost the body's natural self-repair via the placebo effect. So, if you believe that some herb, vitamin, tea, nutritional supplement or tonic holds the key to cure your cancer take it by all means. How to Reduce Skin Cancer With Vitamin A.

Feel Love, Joy and Happiness

Studies have shown that happy people live up to ten years longer than unhappy people. When you are happy, your body releases hormones like nitric oxide, oxytocin, dopamine, and endorphins which smother every cell in the body, including the cancer cells. The release of these compounds also activates the body's natural cancer-fighting abilities.

These healthy habits are not just about helping you experience an unexpected remission. They are also a lot about cancer prevention.

Disclaimer - This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.