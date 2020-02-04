World Cancer Day 2020: Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan, Nargis Dutt Foundation & Other Cancer Foundations Supported by Indian Celebs

Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan (Photo Credits: Official Website)

List of Cancer Foundations Supported by Indian Celebs: Cancer - it is a disease that has affected most of our lives in some way or another. Whether it is witnessing your family member battling this grave illness, or accounting your friends or colleagues share their stories of Cancer journey, the disease continues to impact most of us. Despite this, the awareness of cancer, its symptoms, treatment, and other aspects of the disease is considerably low worldwide. World Cancer Day commemoration aims to tackle this gap and is celebrated on February 4 every year. Led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), the main aim of World Cancer Day celebrations is to reduce deaths and cases of cancer worldwide. According to reports, the risk of dying from cancer before the age of 75 years is 7.34% in males and 6.28% in females. And organisations are working day and night to combat and reduce these numbers. Our beloved celebrities, both national and international often come forward to support this cause, having endured the effects of these diseases personally or lost family to Cancer. As we celebrate World Cancer Day 2020, here are some Indian celebrity-led foundation that focuses on combating Cancer. World Cancer Day 2020 Theme: Know The Date, History And Significance of The Day That Aims To Increase Cancer Awareness.

Yuvraj Singh - YouWeCan

Yuvraj Singh's battle with cancer is well-known, and the ace cricket championed through and through in this field as well. The Indian cricket star went on to begin a foundation with his mother, Shabnam Singh and aims at promoting the benefits of early detection of cancer. An army under the Yuvraj Singh Foundation, YouWeCan has been working relentlessly to educate people on ways of combating this disease and destigmatising cancer. The cricketer has also gone above and beyond to help survivors of childhood cancer to get access to quality education and set them on the path of winning life.

Milind Soman - Pinkathon

While we all know Milind Soman for his love for fitness and workout, not many know that he was one of the founders of Pinkathon. A revolutionary run for a cause event, that has been touted to be India's biggest women's run, Pinkathon was co-founded by Milind Soman and Reema Sanghvi. The annual event aims at pushing women towards a healthier lifestyle and also spread awareness on Breast Cancer and other diseases that women are susceptible to. World Cancer Day 2020 Images and Inspirational Quotes: Thoughtful Sayings to Raise Awareness of Cancer and Encourage Its Prevention.

Nargis Dutt Foundation

Nargis Dutt has wowed us all with her spectacular acting skills and brilliant charm. When she succumbed to cancer, her husband Sunil Dutt established the Nargis Dutt Foundation in New York and vowed to help people battling this disease. The foundation has financed the first completely air-conditioned ICU at the renowned Tata Memorial Hospital and has more than 20 chapters worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan - Meer Foundation

Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation is known for its brilliant work in empowering acid attack victims and helping them get their lives back on track. However, the actor, who lost his father to cancer, has been doing his bit to raise awareness and funds to combat this disease. Meer Foundation and Kolkata Knight Riders supported children survivors of cancer, participating in World Children's Winners Games 2018, held in Moscow.

In addition to this, there are various other organisations that have been doing their bit to battle Cancer. The most important thing that people often forget about cancer has to be the fact that it not only affects the people who are battling the disease but also impacts their families greatly. World Cancer Day 2020 Support Messages: Inspiring and Uplifting Quotes & Images to Send Survivors and Families.

Celebrities like Dia Mirza, Vivek Oberoi among others have also been associated with organisations like CPAA (Cancer Patients Aid Association) for decades, and are doing their bit in cancer relief. Lance Armstrong's Livestrong foundation has been helping millions of survivors since its inception in 1997.

Kunal Kapoor, whose innocent charm has won us over, also plays a crucial role in this fight and is the co-founder of Ketto. Ketto not only provides a fundraising platform for patients who are short of aid but also helps people in various other medical and financial struggles, to get through them. This World Cancer Day, let us pledge to do our bit to combat this disease, whether it is making a charitable contribution, raising awareness about the disease or merely being there for someone who is championing through this tough time.