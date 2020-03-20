World Head Injury Awareness Day 2020: What to Do If Your Baby Has a Head Injury? First Aid Tips to Keep in Mind

Baby (Photo Credits: File Photo/Representational Image)

It is World Head Injury Awareness Day today. Every year this day is observed on March 20 and as surprising as it may seem to many, the number of people suffering from a head injury that further causes major brain injury is high. Sometimes a simple bump on the head might not seem as something severe but it may be and ignorance is no good news, in this case. The idea behind observing the day is to understand that it is important to reduce head injuries of any kind to protect yourself from brain injuries and other bigger issues. It is imperative to understand that to be a little more careful in life can actually bring down the number of head injuries drastically. Moreover, the day also advises to think about your own safety and regularly use safety gadgets, especially if you are in areas that are more prone to head injuries. Safety gadgets such as helmets and seat belts can prevent accidents other severe damages. Microbleeds After Head Injury May Worsen Outcomes: Study.

Especially when it comes to babies and kids, it is important to understand they require extra care and there are a few things you can do to protect their and your own head from injury. It is important to mindful and keep your child in the constant watch so that they don't end up bumping their heads. Sometimes a mild head bump in kids can lead to major problems in the future when they grow as adults. Wearing helmets whilst playing a sport can help big time in reducing the chances of injury to your brain. Here are 6 Strange Diseases You’ve never Heard of Before!

Tips To Protect Your Baby Has a Head Injury:

Always wear a seatbelt when in a motor vehicle

Use an appropriate child safety seat

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Always wear a helmet when on a bicycle, motorcycle or scooter

Use the rails on stairways

Provide adequate lighting on the stair for people with poor vision

Do not place obstacles on pathways

Provide the correct safety equipment for workers

For those who do not know, motor vehicle, bicycle, or vehicle-pedestrian accidents (50%), falls (25%), and violence (20%) are some of the major causes of head injuries in the world. In fact, more than 5% of people get serious brain injury after they get into an accident or as a result of accidentally bumping their head, every year.