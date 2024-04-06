Proper digestion is necessary for your body to function optimally. There are several beverages that promote digestion and ensure that the food you consume is correctly digested in the stomach to supply your body with the nutrients it requires. Herbal teas are ideal for relieving typical stomach issues. Let's take a closer look at some of these drinks which are good for our digestive system. World Health Day 2024 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Know About the Global Health Awareness Day, Celebrated Every Year Under the Sponsorship of the World Health Organization.

1. Kombucha

Kombucha (Photo Credits: Needpix)

Kombucha, made by fermenting yeasts and bacteria with sweetened tea, is a delicious, softly carbonated drink high in probiotics. Probiotics have several health advantages, including boosting the immune system, lowering blood sugar, reducing inflammation, and enhancing overall gut and intestinal health.

2. Ginger Tea

Ginger Tea (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Drinking warm ginger tea before or during a large meal will help with digestive health and reduce heartburn, stomachaches, and indigestion. This is because the root promotes saliva, bile, and gastric juice production, accelerating the breakdown of the food you eat.

3. Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate Juice (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Pomegranate juice is another drink that may be healthy to your digestive system. It decreases inflammation in the intestines. Your gastrointestinal process improves significantly. Pomegranate juice is very beneficial for those suffering from inflammatory bowel disease and ulcers.

4. Lemonade

Lemonade (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Drinking lemonade in the morning every day might benefit your digestion. It removes whatever toxins that are present in your body. In this way, you can avoid liver problems. Along with proper digestion, lemonade can also help in controlling your weight. Lemonade might aid with gastrointestinal troubles.

5. Lemongrass Tea

Lemongrass Tea (Photo Credits: PxHere)

Lemongrass tea is not only delicious, but it also soothes the stomach and regulates digestive function. Lemongrass, a traditional medicine that helps in reducing symptoms of some stomach ailments such as bloating and constipation, includes a component known as citral, which has anti-inflammatory properties. It is also caffeine-free, making it an excellent after-dinner drink or bedtime tea.