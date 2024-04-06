World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on April 7, under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as other related organisations. The day draws attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world. The date April 7 marks the anniversary of the founding of WHO in 1948. World Health Day is one of 11 official global health campaigns marked by WHO. Over the past 50 years, this day has brought to light important health issues such as mental health, maternal and child care, and climate change. Each year, the WHO selects a theme for World Health Day, focusing on different aspects of public health. This year, the World Health Day 2024 theme is 'My health, my right’. World Health Day Quotes & HD Images: Sayings on Health and Wallpapers To Raise Awareness About the Importance of Healthy Living.

World Health Day 2024 Date

World Health Day 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 7.

World Health Day 2024 Theme

World Health Day 2024 theme is 'My health, my right’.

World Health Day History

In 1948, the WHO held the First World Health Assembly and it was decided to celebrate April 7 of each year as the World Health Day, with effect from 1950. World Health Day marks the establishment of WHO and is seen as an opportunity by the organisation to draw worldwide attention to a subject of major importance to global health each year.

The WHO organises international, regional and local events on the Day related to a particular theme. World Health Day is acknowledged by various governments and non-governmental organisations with interests in public health issues, who also organise activities and highlight their support in media reports, such as the Global Health Council.

World Health Day Significance

World Health Day holds great significance as the day aims to raise awareness about various health-related issues and to highlight a specific theme each year. It serves as an opportunity to take action around significant health concerns affecting people worldwide and to promote healthier living habits. The celebration is marked by activities around the world and serves as an opportunity to focus worldwide attention on these important aspects of global health.

