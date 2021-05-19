World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Day takes place on May 19. This event is observed with an intention to unite people worldwide in their fight against Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, known as inflammatory bowel diseases. According to Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, inflammatory bowel disease has affected over 10 million people globally. The main motive of IBD day is to raise awareness about this disease, urge governments and healthcare professionals to take action, and show support to the ten million people worldwide that live with IBD. As we observe the World Inflammatory Bowel Disease 2021, here's a list of foods that should be avoided in an IBD diet. World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Day 2021 Date, Theme, History and Significance.

A patient suffering from inflammatory bowel disease experiences symptoms including abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, reduced appetite, weight loss, blood in stool, etc. Though the exact cause behind the inflammatory disease is unknown, doctors believe it is possibly a result of an immune system malfunction that is characterized by an attack on the digestive tract by the body’s own immune cells. This is what causes inflammation. Additionally, hereditary also plays a significant role in the onset of IBD.

Foods to Avoid in IBD Diet

1. Fatty fried foods - The fat in foods like fried chicken, french fries, etc is often not fully absorbed in the small intestine. This in turn leads to IBD symptoms like cramping or loose stools.

2. Spicy foods - Spicy food can lead to severe bloating, which can worsen the situation of an IBD patient.

3. Meat - A British study proves that diets high in meat are associated with an increased relapse risk for ulcerative colitis which can be associated with the onset of Crohn’s disease.

4. Tomatoes - Raw tomatoes may trigger ulcerative colitis because of the seeds. They're also acidic, which means they can irritate the intestinal lining. Hence, it should be avoided in an IBD diet.

5. Nuts, Seeds & Beans - These are hard to digest which can cause more abdominal pain to a patient suffering from IBD.

IBD patients can have bananas, oatmeal, eggs, lean poultry, or fish and rice in their diet. Certain anti-inflammatory drugs, immune system suppressors, and antibiotics are prescribed to an IBD patient to relieve symptoms of the disease. On World Inflammatory Bowel Disease 2021, let us play our part to spread awareness and knowledge about Crohn's disease.

