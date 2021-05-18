World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Day is celebrated every year on May 19th, to raise awareness and improve the lives of people suffering from Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis - a type of inflammatory bowel disease. World IBD Day aims to unite the world in its fight against IBD. This day is organised and coordinated by the European Federation of Crohn´s and Ulcerative Colitis Associations (EFCCA) which was created in 2010 during Digestive Disease Week, US.

History of World IBD Day

World IBD Day was first celebrated in 2010 during Digestive Disease Week, the U.S. to raise awareness and offer support to individuals who suffer from two major chronic digestive illnesses - Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. An estimated 10 million people around the world live with a disease that has no cure and the cause remains unknown.

Significance

The European Federation of Crohn´s and Ulcerative Colitis Associations (EFCCA) coordinates World IBD Day and is led by patient organisations from over 50 countries across five continents. According to the World IBD Day website, over the years, the number of IBD organisations, activists, and other stakeholders who have joined the battle against IBD has significantly increased.

How Is World IBD Day Celebrated?

World IBD Day will be observed around significant landmarks throughout the world which will be lit in purple during the global campaign to raise awareness about the trials and tribulations faced by people living with IBD. Countries, towns, organisations, individuals and activists, from all around the world, will offer support by organising events focused on lobbying and/or providing information on IBD.

The theme of World IBD Day

The theme of World IBD Day 2021 is, “Break The Silence”. Last year, IBD patient associations, activists and other supporters from around the world helped raise awareness with a global campaign "Making the invisible visible" focused on showing different aspects about IBD that are not "visible to the public.

