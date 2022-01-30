World Leprosy Day is celebrated across the world on January 30 every year. This special day is celebrated to spread awareness about leprosy among the people and its prevention. There are many misconceptions spread among people about leprosy, such as touching or shaking hands, and sitting together causes leprosy. Not only this, many people consider this disease to be incurable, but the treatment of leprosy exists. The first Leprosy Day was observed by French philanthropist Raoul Follero in the year 1954. The purpose of observing this day was to spread awareness among people about leprosy. Leprosy in India on Rise: Types, Diagnosis, Treatment of Hansen's Disease.

What is leprosy?

It is a chronic infectious disease that adversely affects the skin, respiratory system, eyes and nerves. This disease is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium leprae. Its vaccine is available these days. Therefore leprosy is no longer contagious. However, being in constant contact may increases the risk of getting infected. For this, leprosy patients should be vaccinated. At the same time, the visitors of the patient must also take necessary precautions. In the past, there was such a belief about leprosy that this disease spreads by touching. This is completely wrong and misleading. Leprosy is also known as Hansen's disease. It is not a genetic or contagious disease. With timely diagnosis and treatment, a person can be saved from disability.

Symptoms of Leprosy

Lumps or swelling around the face or ears that are not painful

Light spots on the skin, which appear flat and discolored

A wound on the soles of the feet that does not cause pain

Muscle weakness

Large, strangely colored sores or marks on the chest

Eye problems, which can lead to blindness

Numbness in the palms and soles

It may take 2 to 5 years for the symptoms of this disease to appear.

Paralysis or crippling of hands and feet

Leprosy Prevention

Keep an eye on the symptoms.

Avoid injury and keep the wound clean.

Children are more prone to leprosy than adults, so always keep children away from infected people.

Do not be in contact with an infected person for a long time.

Apart from this, it is also possible to treat it with antibiotics.

Multidrug therapy designed for the treatment of leprosy. This therapy is available for free all over the world.

The main purpose of observing this day is to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the priest of truth and non-violence, on his death anniversary and to make people aware of leprosy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2022 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).