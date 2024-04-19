World Liver Day is observed every year on April 19 to raise awareness about liver-related diseases and promote global health. The annual observance raises awareness about liver-related ailments, as many people may not be fully aware of the risk factors, symptoms, and preventive measures associated with these conditions. World Liver Day campaigns aim to educate the public and encourage them to take steps to protect their liver health. The day empowers individuals to take control of their health and reduce their risk of developing liver diseases by spreading awareness about preventive measures. World Liver Day 2023: Alcohol, Junk Food, Sugary Drinks Driving Liver Disease in India, Say Doctors.

World Liver Day is crucial in promoting liver health, raising awareness about liver diseases, and advocating for policies and initiatives that can improve prevention, early detection, and treatment outcomes for individuals affected by liver conditions. In this article, let’s learn more about the date of World Liver Day 2024 and the significance of the global event.

World Liver Day 2024 Date

World Liver Day 2024 will be observed on Friday, April 19.

World Liver Day Significance

The liver is an unsung hero in the human body that silently performs over 500 crucial functions in the body, from filtering toxins and detoxification to aiding in digestion and metabolism. Despite its significance, liver health often remains neglected. World Liver Day serves as an opportunity to educate people about the importance of maintaining a healthy diet, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption and exercising regularly. The global event aims to unite communities, medical professionals, and policymakers worldwide to address the growing burden of liver diseases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2024 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).