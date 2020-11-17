World Prematurity Day is observed on November 17 to raise awareness about preterm birth which is the leading cause of death in children under the age of five. November is Prematurity Awareness Month. Babies born too early also have health issues than babies born on time. Hence, World Prematurity Day was created on November 17, 2011, to raise awareness about millions of children born prematurely every year. Approximately 15 million babies are born preterm each year, accounting for about one in 10 of all babies born worldwide. Ahead of World Prematurity Day 2020, we bring to you date, significance and history of the observance. What Is The Developmental Difference Between A Full-Term And A Premature Baby? Everything You Need To Know A Preemie.

Although technologies and medical procedures have increased, they are still vulnerable to develop cerebral palsy, delays in development, hearing problems, and sight problems. Purple is the official colour for World Prematurity Day, hence observers of World Prematurity Day often wear your purple ribbon pin or use a purple lightbulb.

The international awareness day for preterm birth was created by European parent organisations in 2008. It has been celebrated as World Prematurity Day since 2011. Since then it has evolved into a worldwide annual observance. The day is observed by parent groups, families, health professionals, politicians and hospitals among others. To create awareness various media campaigns, local events and other activities are conducted on the local, regional, national or international level. In 2013, WPD was celebrated in over 60 countries. World Prematurity Day: Don’t Only Think of Survival of Newborns, but Also Their Sight.

You can create awareness about the observance using the hashtags #PrematurityAwarenessMonth and #WorldPrematurityDay on social media. The day also talks about preterm babies who survive as it puts an additional burden of prematurity-related disability and may affect families and health systems.

