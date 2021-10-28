Malaysian company Twin Catalyst has launched the Wondaleaf, said to be the world's first adhesive condom that can be worn by both female and male and is made from a medical-grade material usually used as a dressing for injuries and wounds. Wearing Two Condoms During Sex Provides Double the Protection? Know it All about Double Bagging and If it is REALLY Helpful

According to a report from Reuters, the gynaecologist named John Tang Ing Chinh, who works at medical supplies firm Twin Catalyst, said that unlike regular female condoms, Wondaleaf involves a pouch to be inserted into the vagina, that also has two adhesive wings that cover the perineal area and lower abdomen. He is confident that the condom will prevent direct skin contact as well as avoid the risk of slippage during intercourse.

See Reuters Tweet Here

An internal condom by default configuration, the pouch can be inverted to become an external condom to be worn by the man, according to the manufacturing company Twin Catalyst.

"It's basically a regular condom with an adhesive covering," he said. "It attaches to the vagina or penis, as well as covers the adjacent area for extra protection," Tang said.

He explained that the condom has only one side with an adhesive, but it can be reversed and used by either individual according to preference.

The condom has so far gone through several rounds of clinical research and tests, and will most likely be available for commercial purchase online by December 2021.

Tang is confident with the number of clinical trials the company has conducted and is quite optimistic that it will be a meaningful addition to the many contraceptive methods used in the prevention of unwanted pregnancies and sexually-transmitted diseases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2021 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).