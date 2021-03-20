London, February 25th, 2021—Hey Nutrition, a UK-based health supplement company, launched a new product derived from marine collagen, intended to improve overall skin health, such as collagen production and the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles. Hey Nutrition focuses on evidence-based supplements derived from natural ingredients. The company has built a reputation on a science-based approach to wellness and quality ingredients delivered in optimal amounts to effect real results. This new product is the latest in the growing trend of collagen complex supplements.

What is Collagen

Collagen is a protein found in the connective tissue of skin, tendons, bones, hair, and nails. It sits in the middle layer of the skin and is responsible for providing a foundation for the epidermis. Through sun exposure, unhealthy lifestyle choices like smoking and tanning, and the natural aging process, collagen breaks down and cannot support the outer layer of skin. Visible effects include sagging, decreased elasticity, and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Collagen Supplements from Animal Sources

Collagen in the form of bone broth has been used for generations and is widely known for its health benefits. Collagen supplements today are based on the same principle and take the protein found in fish and animal connective tissue and deliver it in a powder or pill form.

Hey Nutrition’s new marine collagen complex offers users superior ingredients and the most environmentally-friendly collagen available. Marine collagen provides a broader range of benefits compared with collagen derived from other animal sources. Their new collagen complex also includes clinically proven ingredients like sea kelp, biotin, and hyaluronic acid, all shown to aid in healthy skin and protein protection, fight signs of aging, and boost immunity.

Effectiveness of Marine Collagen

The role of collagen in both humans and animals has long been studied. Still, it is only in the last couple of decades that research has been completed on the effectiveness of human ingestion of collagen derived from animals. The collagen molecule itself is too big to be absorbed into the skin topically, though many products claim its effectiveness when used this way. There is no clinical evidence to back this claim.

There have, however, been numerous human studies that show marine collagen’s effect on reducing visible signs of aging, boosting skin hydration, increasing the density of bone mineral, and supporting the cardiovascular system, among others. The marine collagen not only protects the body’s existing collagen supply but also stimulates new collagen production. This occurs because the body recognizes the breaking down of the ingested collagen and signals its amino acids to start producing more collagen for replacement.

Furthermore, studies point to optimal absorption from grass-fed cows or wild-caught cold-water fish. For maximum effectiveness, collagen complex supplements should contain around a 1000 mg dose. While studies are still being conducted, there is a strong consensus that there are very few, if any, negatives of trying it, so there is little risk to your average user.