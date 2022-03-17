Popularly known as ‘Festival of Colour, Holi is being celebrated throughout the country with colors, water, and delicious delicacies. But with the use of chemical colours, the dreadful phase of getting rid of the stubborn stains of these colours on our face, hair, and body starts. These harsh chemicals can lead to dryness and irritation on the skin, which can last for many days after the festival. So, if you are someone who loves playing Holi but do not want the festival to affect your skin and hair, here are some super easy methods to make your celebrations mark-free. Holika Dahan 2022 Images & Choti Holi Greetings: ‘Holi Hai’ WhatsApp Status Video, Facebook Messages, Quotes, Photos, HD Wallpapers, SMS and Wishes To Send Before Rangwali Holi.

Pre Holi Skin Care Tips

To save your skin from harsh colours, apply sunscreen or oil for at least 30 minutes before stepping out to enjoy the festival. This would create a barrier between skin and colour. Further, remember to apply face oil and sunscreen on the ears, neck, and other exposed parts of the body so that the colours will easily be washable. Additionally, our clothes can also act as a barrier. Avoid wearing thin fabric like a cotton tee, then chances are that the colour may seep underneath as well. It is therefore advisable to wear comparatively thick fabrics and go for full sleeves to ensure our bare skin gets the least (chemical-loaded) colour exposure. Holi 2022 Food Recipes: From Bhaang Laddoos to Puran Poli, 5 Easy Drool-Worthy Delicacies That Will Be a Great Treat for Your Special Ones (Watch Videos).

A Pro Tip For Nail Protection

Colours often get stuck in and on our nails, failing to wash away days after the festival. To not let colours get stuck to your nails for days, one can apply clear-coated nail polish. Further, a pro-tip is to apply the polish to the skin around your nails so that no colour seeps or gets stuck around your nails. Oil can be applied to our hair, to protect them from getting damaged. The best oils one can use are – coconut, mustard, or olive. Holi 2022 Songs Playlist: Top Five Bollywood Songs From 50s to 2020s That Will Add A Musical Touch To Your Celebration (Watch Videos).

Post Holi Clean-Up Tips

This step involves the washing of holi colours with lukewarm water. Also one can dab his/her face with a cloth soaked in oil to remove colours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2022 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).