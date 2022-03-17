Choti Holi is also known as Holika Deepak or Holika Dahan. It takes place one day before Rangwali Holi, or just Holi, the main day of the 'festival of colours.' Choti Holi 2022 will be observed on March 17 this year. Holi is one of the most festivals in India and is celebrated almost everywhere around the world. Holika Dahan takes place on Choti Holi, i.e., one day prior to the festival. During Holika Dahan, Holika, also known as Simhika, who was a demoness was burnt to death. As you celebrate Holika Dahan on Chhoti Holi, we at LatestLY, have curated Holika Dahan images and Choti Holi 2022 HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all your family and friends. Chhoti Holi 2022 Greetings & Holika Dahan HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Holi Hai Sayings, Colourful HD Wallpapers, Wishes and SMS To Celebrate the Day.

Happy Choti Holi messages float over the internet on this day. Social media is flooded with colourful pictures and videos The easiest way of sending greetings for the day to your loved ones is through social media. Here are some amazing Choti Holi 2022 images and Holika Dahan HD wallpapers that you can download and send to your relatives to greet them on this day. Holika Dahan 2022 Dos and Don'ts: From Not Wearing White to Newly-Wed Couple Rituals, Everything You Need to Know Before Rangwali Holi.

Happy Holika Dahan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Extending Heartfelt Greetings to You And Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Holika Dahan 2022. Happy Chhoti Holi.

Happy Holika Dahan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Holi Comes a Lot of Joy and Happiness. Happy Holika Dahan 2022.

Chhoti Holi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Reads: This Holika Dahan, May All Your Sorrows, Problems And Pain Cease to Exist. Happy Chhoti Holi 2022.

Holika Dahan 2022 Wishes

Chhoti Holi 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Let This Festival Burn All Negativity and Bring Positivity And Good Fortune in Your Life. Happy Chhoti Holi 2022.

Chhoti Holi 2022 Wishes: Messages, Quotes, Sayings, HD Images & Greetings To Celebrate Holika Dahan

Individuals get together for a bonfire and take parikrama around it. It is an important ritual of Holika Dahan. As the people take parikrama around the bonfire, they greet each other saying Happy Chhoti Holi. Here are some colourful images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all to greet them on Chhoti Holi 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Chhoti Holi 2022!

