Halloween is right around the corner, which means the holidays will start occupying our minds sooner than we realize. It’s never a bad idea to start shopping for Christmas gifts early, which is why we’re here to help you find the perfect holiday gifts for your loved ones.

We’ve found some of the best gift ideas from Ovente Housewares and The Baconer for the foodie in your family. Whether you are looking for a gift for Mom, Dad, Grandma, or a friend, our guide will give you unique gift ideas for anyone who loves to cook.

The Baconer

Looking for the ultimate stocking stuffer or head-turning host gift? Specially crafted for bacon, The Baconer’s lineup of richly flavored, all-purpose spice rubs turns any meat into a spectacular delicacy. Simple and easy to use, their classic blend perfectly complements bacon, roasts and grilled meat’s umami-rich flavors with a sweet-heat candy shell of brown sugar, black pepper and California chilies.

The Baconer’s Candied Bacon Rub is perfect for festive holiday treats—think candied bacon strips, twisted bacon, and edible cocktail swizzles! Pair with their specialty bacon cuts for delectable dishes like “The Million Dollar Bacon” using their XXL Bacon Steaks, “Candied Bacon Bites” using their Smoked Lardons, and “Candied Bacon Nibs” using their Ground Bacon.

For all those bacon lovers on your gift list, check out The Baconer’s Candied Bacon Kits or shop their full collection of specialty bacon boxes on their website www.thebaconer.com. The Baconer provides inspiration through their Recipes section, featuring additional ways to appreciate bacon and WOW family and friends during the holidays (and really, all year long). You can find their recipes on their Instagram page @TheBaconer and on their website. Try The Baconer’s “Million Dollar Bacon”. This easy-to-make indulgence truly is the greatest of bacon treats, with its sweet brown sugar coating and a tingle of heat to spice things up. These candied XXL Bacon Steaks are a guaranteed holiday crowd pleaser as an appetizer, brunch or the star of your next charcuterie board.

The Baconer has the perfect present for everyone on your list—naughty or nice—and you won't need any gift receipts!

Ovente

Ovente, the fastest growing home solutions brand in the US, offers a wide range of sleek, modern appliances for the home and kitchen making it the perfect place to shop for gifts for someone who loves to cook. You can find their products on their website and at most online retailers like Amazon.

The Ovente Electric Indoor Kitchen Griddle is the perfect addition to anyone’s home. The Ovente Electric Kitchen Griddle heats up in seconds and evenly cooks a wide range of foods–from bacons, pancakes and sausages to pork chops and inch-thick steaks–in a matter of minutes! Breakfast time will never be the same with this gadget. With its non-stick plate, you can even cook food without using oil. Its extra-large plate is 10 x 16 in giving you plenty of space to grill your favorite foods. Anyone in your family would be thrilled to receive this as a gift to step up their breakfast game.

Another great gift from Ovente is their Electric Triple Buffet Server & Food Warmer. It’s the perfect gift for someone who loves to host parties. They’ll never have to worry about serving cold food again. With three different compartments, it’s large enough to fit a whole meal. You can take out the 3 compartments and use it as a standalone heating tray where you can safely place your own dishes onto. You can also use it to create fun snacks like fondues of melted chocolate or nacho cheese. This set will embellish a serving table with its sleek and stylish stainless-steel frame while keeping food perfectly warm for the entire event.

We hope you enjoyed this round-up and found something to spoil your loved ones with!