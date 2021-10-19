The world of business is changing, and Gloria Odurukwe (Founder and Business Developer) wants to make sure she’s at the forefront of this change. Gloria wants to help business owners and creators build a progressive market that they can be proud of by helping them with marketing, strategy, and business development. This article talks about how this process can benefit your business in more ways than you think, making you more efficient and profitable in the long run.

From years of empowering the youth through Ideas and business development, Gloria Odurukwe knows that in order to succeed in business, you have to start at the bottom and work your way up. As the founder of DexBerry, Gloria started with nothing but knowledge and hard work, with the goal of growing her business into something she could be proud of.

Gloria Odurukwe has spent her entire life working to make positive change in the world, and now she’s using her skills and experience to create opportunities and wealth for herself and others. With business and community development as her specialties, Gloria brings together like-minded people who share her vision of making the world a better place by taking advantage of their potential to work hard and use those hard-earned rewards to help those in need.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Odurukwe held a number of positions in supervised and independent healthcare in Ontario. She is currently an MBA Candidate in University of South Wales. She is an expert business developer and has worked on various organisations and projects like FODAfrica, Alpha & Godman, Max International. She also took on a supervisory Public health role at SHELL Petroleum Development Company.

Gloria Odurukwe created her own business to help fill this critical gap in our Information technology sector and wants people to live happier, healthier lives — one person at a time. Gloria Odurukwe believes that business can be an engine of social change, but only if business people are purpose-driven. When she started her journey of social entrepreneurship, she had two questions in mind; how she could make the world better, and how she could make money while doing it.

Gloria Odurukwe has helped countless people to achieve the goals they have set for themselves. She feels that her real purpose in life is to give back to others who are less fortunate than she has been in the past, so she spends time volunteering with different charitable organizations. By creating her own businesses, Gloria Odurukwe ensures that this passion of helping others can be used to benefit everyone who comes into contact with her.

A principled business developer who engages with stakeholders to create value within and outside of her company. She uses science and people skills to achieve real solutions for health issues. Being a successful entrepreneur is not easy; there are days when I feel like giving up but then I remember that my ideas matter no matter how complex or innovative they may be.