Homeownership is the key to generating wealth, but in today’s time, the way the financial system has evolved one can not purchase a home without having good credit. Infact, it’s pretty hard to live in today’s society with bad credit. J&G Credit Recreations, a local Mississippi credit repair company was created to help families overcome financial hardship and create generation wealth through affordable credit repair services that aids in helping first time homeowners. The company’s owner Jakneceya Womack believes that the best stability that parents can leave their children are assets and credit education. By teaching families the importance of credit and homeownership Jakneceya hopes to break the homeownership gap between African Americans and Whites, she now helps individuals in a multitude of ways.

The 22 year old African American Woman, Wife, Author and owner of J&G Credit Recreations has assisted over 500 families overcome financial struggles and become first time homebuyers. The company’s mission is “ Recreate the Future by repairing the Past. She shares that “Over 80 percent of credit reports contain inaccurate information”. J&G Credit Recreations’ ensures that all its clients have accurate report credit files as FCRA law requires.

Growing up, Credit was not a common topic. It wasn’t taught in black communities nor was taught in black schools. It wasn’t until Jakneceya tried to purchase her first car at the age of 20 with a 419 credit score that she learned how important credit truly was. The feeling of being denied was something she never wanted to experience again. “How can you be ashamed of something that was never taught or enforced, “ said Jakneceya. Now had I not fixed the problem once I learned that it was truly a problem then I could see a reason to be ashamed. Through tons of research on fixing credit, Jakneceya was able to take her scores from 419 to 704 within a six months time period.

Jakneceya began helping people who were close to her. With the influence of social media, it was then that she learned how not being taught about credit within the black community was a major issue. Jakneceya began making a name for herself by helping others just like her who were once financially illiterate to understand the importance of credit.

She has authored a book, A Bougie Girl Must Have “The Guide To Excellent Credit“ to share details about credit score and how it can impact in anyone’s life. To know more about credit repair anyone can visit jgcreditrecreations.com or their Instagram handle @jgcredit to directly get in touch with them.

As the financial industry continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Jakneceya Womack will be there, leading the charge.