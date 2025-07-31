Water Valley, July 31: In a horrific incident, a 57-year-old man employed at an animal shelter in Mississippi was mauled to death by two dogs, a pit bull and a pit mixed breed, while attempting to place one of them into a kennel. Clifford Phillips Jr, who worked at Second Chance Animal Alliance in Water Valley, suffered fatal injuries during the attack on July 18. The dogs had been seized earlier as part of a court-ordered investigation into abuse and a dog-fighting ring.

As per The Mirror report, the attack occurred when Phillips tried to put a pit bull into a pen that already housed another dog. According to eyewitnesses and security footage, one dog tried to escape while Phillips attempted to hold it back with his foot, leading to the fatal mauling. The first dog grabbed Phillips’ leg and pulled him down, after which the second dog joined the attack. Despite efforts to intervene, Phillips was overwhelmed by the dogs before emergency responders arrived. Arkansas Dog Attack: Teen Girl Mauled to Death by Starving Dogs She Tried To Feed in US.

Yalobusha County Coroner Ronnie Stark confirmed that Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries. Police officers who arrived had to fatally shoot one of the dogs to reach Phillips and provide aid. The other dog involved in the attack was later euthanised as a precaution and in line with safety protocols. Dog Attack in US: Family Pit Bull Mauls 1-Year-Old Girl to Death in Ohio As Victim's Mother Tries To Protect Her Child.

The shelter, which had employed Phillips for two years, expressed profound grief and described the loss as devastating. Officials emphasised that they prioritise the safety of their staff and volunteers and are cooperating fully with law enforcement investigations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2025 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).