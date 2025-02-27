Two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, along with their dog, were found dead at their Santa Fe, New Mexico home on February 26. Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 63, passed away under circumstances that are still under investigation., confirmed Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza. Born in 1930, Hackman amassed a remarkable career, appearing in over 100 films. Renowned for his versatility, Hackman’s legacy is defined by his iconic roles in The French Connection, Superman among others. As we mourn his loss, let’s revisit the performances that defined his illustrious career. Gene Hackman Found Dead With His Wife Betsy Arakawa and Dog at Their New Mexico Home; Investigation Underway.

'The French Connection' (1971)

Gene Hackman’s portrayal of the gritty, relentless detective Popeye Doyle in The French Connection remains one of his most iconic roles. His raw and powerful performance earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor and solidified his status as a Hollywood star.

'The Conversation' (1974)

Hackman's Harry Caul, a reclusive surveillance expert in The Conversation, is one of his most compelling roles. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, Hackman’s portrayal of a paranoid, ethically conflicted character earned widespread acclaim and has been regarded as one of his best performances.

RIP Gene Hackman

BREAKING: Gene Hackman, the prolific and versatile two-time Oscar-winning actor whose career spanned five decades, has died at 95 after he and his wife were found dead in their home Wednesday afternoon. https://t.co/uoHfBjpv3g pic.twitter.com/KX1fk4I5t0 — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2025

'Superman' (1978)

As the villainous Lex Luthor in Superman, Hackman showcased his impeccable range, bringing charisma and menace to the role. His portrayal of the brilliant, power-hungry criminal mastermind became an integral part of the film’s success, cementing him as a beloved figure in the superhero genre. Actress Michelle Trachtenberg Dies; Ed Westwick Mourns ‘Gossip Girl’ Co-Star’s Demise.

'Unforgiven' (1992)

In Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven, the actor delivered a masterful performance as the corrupt, violent sheriff Little Bill Daggett. His nuanced portrayal of a villainous character earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, making this one of his most critically acclaimed roles.

'Mississippi Burning' (1988)

In Mississippi Burning, Hackman starred alongside Willem Dafoe as two FBI agents investigating the 1964 civil rights murders in the Deep South. Hackman’s portrayal of a passionate and determined investigator earned him another nomination for an Academy Award, reinforcing his reputation as a master of dramatic roles.

'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001)

Gene's role as the flawed, estranged patriarch Royal Tenenbaum in Wes Anderson’s quirky ensemble comedy The Royal Tenenbaums showcased his comedic timing and depth. His performance, filled with both humour and emotional vulnerability, earned praise from critics and audiences alike.

Indeed, Gene Hackman’s remarkable career is marked by his exceptional ability to play both heroic and villainous characters with equal brilliance. His performances continue to resonate with audiences, and his legacy will remain an essential part of cinematic history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2025 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).