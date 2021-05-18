Online content has become extremely popular for a variety of motivating reasons; it's easier than ever to publish your own content, demand is skyrocketing, and it has the potential to be lucrative! Blogs are read by 77 percent of internet users, with US users spending three times as much time on blogs as on email. While online influence is rapidly growing, it has also become a haven for many illegal activities, copyright violations, and business legal disputes with long-term negative consequences. While law enforcement agencies do their best, business owners must be well-versed in the law in order to exercise their rights and responsibilities and protect themselves from financial harm.

Amira Irfan is a business lawyer, blogger, and online coach at www.aselfguru.com. After witnessing her father’s business being sued and facing legal complications, she decided to pursue law in order to educate people and prevent other business owners from suffering the same fate. She dedicated 10 years of her professional life working as a lawyer. However, when she launched her blogging website, she experienced tremendous success, prompting her to quit her job and pursue blogging as a full-time endeavor.

Amira's blog, A Self Guru, is devoted to teaching bloggers and entrepreneurs how to make money online while also legally protecting their businesses. She makes the most of her audience's time with her by covering a wide range of business and legal topics. Amira connects with her readers through her blog posts, one-on-one coaching services, and simple ways to legally safeguard their business with her legal contracts and document templates available in her online store.

In less than three years, she has grown her blogging career into a seven-figure business. With her legal templates and services, she has helped over 30,000 entrepreneurs comply with the laws and protect their businesses since the inception of her blog. She has amassed a following of 50,000 email subscribers and 30,000 social media followers.

Amira Irfan is also a recognized author, having published her book- “23 Legal Mistakes to Avoid as an Entrepreneur.” This ebook teaches you how to avoid common legal mistakes in your business so that you can run it legally and safely. Her exceptionally trailblazing ideas have helped countless people in learning about their legal rights and making sound business decisions.