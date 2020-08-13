Happy Independence Day 2020! Hope you are all set with your virtual August 15 celebration plans. Just to add a little bit of glam to the plan, you can opt for amazing Independence Day 2020 special makeup ideas! Yes if you are going to wear traditional white kurta and salwar kameez on this day, you might also want to opt for makeup looks like Tricolour Eyeshadows and Indian Flag Face Makeup. You can also give a tricolour touch to your lips. If you are looking for inspirations we have your back.

Tricolour eyes are very popular. All you have to do is blend in the main colours saffron, white and green perfectly on your eyelids. You can also choose to give a wing look to your eye makeup. Many people choose to use face paint to get tricolour made on their face, you can combine your make up with face colours to completely brighten up your face for Independence day. But before that you might want to share Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, HD Images, Messages, Instagram Stories and SMS to send on the national festival. Independence Day 2020 Wishes Images and Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Tiranga HD Photos, GIFs, Patriotic Quotes and Facebook Greetings to Send on 15th of August. Check out some of the Independence Day 2020 HD images, wishes and messages, patriotic quotes, GIFs, Tiranga photos, WhatsApp stickers dedicated to I-Day 2020 celebrations. Here are some amazing I-Day 2020 images, 15th August wishes, WhatsApp stickers, Happy Independence Day greetings and patriotic quotes.

Sharp Tricolour Eyes With Wings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukul Richards (@mukulrichards_makeupartist) on Aug 14, 2019 at 9:37pm PDT

Blended Flag Colours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iMiniStar 🌟 Telugu | Mumbai (@iministar) on Aug 9, 2020 at 3:39am PDT

Simple Yet Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swati Das (@swatiescapist) on Aug 9, 2020 at 12:39am PDT

Tricolour Lip and Cheek Makeup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUKHSAR MEMON 👑🎓 (@makeupbyrukhsar_memon) on Sep 25, 2019 at 2:41am PDT

Indian Map Full Face Makeup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NABY ||MUA & Content Creator|| (@nabymua) on Aug 14, 2019 at 11:59pm PDT

You can opt for a chic orange eyeshadow even over your lids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRONTROW編集部 (@frontrow_jp) on Aug 10, 2019 at 9:00pm PDT

Orange and Green Eyes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆ shyann micc ☆ (@shymicc) on Apr 20, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

Another Variation of Orange and Green Eyes

A View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavna Naik| Blogger| YouTuber (@makeupshesaid) on Jun 4, 2019 at 11:56pm PDT

Please refrain from stepping out to help curb the global coronavirus pandemic. However, don't forget to send Happy Independence Day 2020 HD images, wishes, messages, patriotic quotes and Tiranga GIFs and remind your friends and family about the sacrifices our freedom fighters made.

