Independence Day is celebrated on August 15 every year to mark the freedom the country received from the clutches of the British rule. It is the efforts of our freedom fighters that we are able to live in a peaceful country today. India today is one of the biggest democracies in the world, leading in various sectors including, culture, art, science and space technology among others. On Independence Day, people hoist the national flag, sing the national anthem and salute the flag. Events remembering the works of the freedom fighters are held across the country and outside. People wish each other other 'Happy Independence Day' on the observance. Ahead of Independence Day 2020, we bring to you wishes and messages to celebrate the day. Our list also includes Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, HD Images, Messages, Instagram Stories and SMS to send on the national festival. Independence Day 2020 Wishes Images and Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Tiranga HD Photos, GIFs, Patriotic Quotes and Facebook Greetings to Send on 15th of August.

India being a land of varied traditions, languages, and customs, add their own cultural element to the Independence Day celebrations while the integral part of the observance remains the same. People dress in the colours of saffron, white and green to represent the national flag. Meanwhile, check out these patriotic messages, GIF Images and quotes to send on I-Day. You can also post it as WhatsApp Status or Instagram Stories. Independence Day 2020 Special Rangoli Designs: Easy Rangoli Pattern Tutorials in Tricolour to Brighten Your 15th of August Celebrations (Watch Videos)

