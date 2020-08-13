India is gearing up to observe its 74th Independence Day celebration amid the pandemic. The observation may not be the same as of the previous years as citizens are urged to stay indoors, but the spirit of patriotism remains. Every year, ahead of the Independence Day celebration in India, the cities across the nation are painted in tricolour theme. Independence Day 2020 is on August 15, and as we mentioned already, this year’s will be the 74th celebrations of the country’s independence. To make this day even more special, we bring you Independence Day 2020 HD images, wishes and messages. These patriotic quotes, GIFs and Tiranga photos are perfect for your Instagram, Facebook and other social media posts. In addition, WhatsApp has some beautiful stickers dedicated to I-Day 2020 celebrations. Check out I-Day 2020 images, 15th August wishes, WhatsApp stickers, Happy Independence Day greetings and patriotic quotes below in this article to celebrate the day. From Making Tricolour-Inspired Food to Singing Patriotic Hindi Songs, Here’s How You Can Celebrate Socially Distant 74th I-Day on 15th of August.

India gained independence on August 15, 1947. Ever since then, the country has been celebrating the day with thrill and enthusiasm. This day also gives the citizens of the country to know more about the history and struggles of our freedom fighters to give India its independence. You can celebrate the day by sending Happy Independence Day 2020 HD images, wishes, messages, patriotic quotes and Tiranga GIFs and remind your friends and family about the sacrifices our freedom fighters made. Below, check out I-Day 2020 Facebook greetings, patriotic sayings, photos and wishes and celebrate the day with full pride. Independence Day 2020 Special Tricolour Menu: From Tiranga Sandwich, Pizza to Jelly Shots, Interesting Recipes to Make and Celebrate The Day at Home .

Independence Day 2020 Wishes Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Independence Day Is a Gentle Reminder of Sacrifices and Love That Our Freedom Fighters Have Shown During the Independence Day Struggle. Happy Independence Day 2020!

Independence Day Wishes Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Remember The Great Sacrifices Made by Our Great Leaders and Freedom Fighters in The Past and Celebrate This Day of Freedom With a Promise to Nurture Our Country’s Future. Happy Independence Day 2020!

Independence Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thousands of Freedom Fighters Have Laid Their Life so That We Could Live in a Free Country. Let’s Not Take This Freedom for Granted. Happy Independence Day 2020

Independence Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nothing Is More Precious Than the Freedom in a Human’s Life. No One Has Right to Take It From You. So, Protect It and Live Without Any Fear and Violence. Happy Independence Day 2020!

Independence Day 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Not Forget the Freedom Struggle As the Freedom We Are Enjoying Today Is Nothing but a Blessing Bestowed by the Great Freedom Fighters. Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day 2020 GIFs:

Send This GIF With Message: Happy Independence Day 2020

How to Download Independence Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like all the other major events, for Independence Day 2020 too, WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers and images for its users. All those who have an Android smartphone can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest Independence Day 2020 WhatsApp stickers. We hope that the above I-Day 2020 wishes, images and messages will be useful to you while celebrating the 74th Independence Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).