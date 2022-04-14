Ramnavmi Daan Maha Abhiyan, a mega donation drive that was launched by one of India's best astrologer - Astro Arun Pandit, has been successful in connecting with the masses and creating an impact in the society. The drive was launched keeping the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi in the mind and was started with an aim to help the underprivileged and people from weaker sections of the society. Astrologer Astro Arun Pandit has been successful in leading the mega donation drive to a positive and impactful social campaign.

The donation campaign saw a massive participation of people and most of his followers were seen actively involved in the drive that urged people to donate food, cereals, money, and other essential basic needs to help and uplift people who are suffering from poverty, malnutrition, illiteracy and other prevailing social and economic issues. Through the campaign- 'Ramnavmi Daan Maha Abhiyan', the best astrologer aimed to establish prosperous land, where no person sleeps empty stomach and where everyone gets education.

One of the major reasons why the donation drive managed to garner such huge traction is because Astro Arun Pandit was successful in generating an emotional connect with the masses which resulted in people donating wholeheartedly. Additionally, people also shared their photos and videos donating a plethora of items which also resulted in huge buzz on major social media platforms like Instagram. From carpets, clothes, matchboxes, and candles to cereals, rice and fruits, people donated everything possible in their best of capacities, eventually making the drive a grand success.

Talking about the success that the donation drive received, Instagram's top astrologer Astro Arun Pandit stated, "I am very much thankful to the people and my followers for donating wholeheartedly and making this drive a mega success. It makes me happy that there are people who want to come together and do their bit to uplift the people of the weaker section of the society and to establish a prosperous land."

One of the followers of top astrologer Palak Chauhan said, “I am Following astrologer Arun Pandit for quite a time in Instagram & Youtube, his daily horoscope is always right for me, I participated in Ram Navami Donation Drive after watching his appeal on Instagram. After doing donations I felt positive and blissful. Thank you Pandit ji.”

Earlier, on several occasions, Astro Arun Pandit has also initiated these kinds of donation drives with an aim to eradicate poverty, inequality, illiteracy and other social evils. A relatively well-known face in the realm of Astrology, Palmistry, Numerology and Horoscope, Astro Arun Pandit has his own website through which the organization has been providing astrological and horoscope guidance to numerous people and with around 48+ years of experience, Astro Arun Pandit has been a mentor in people's life.