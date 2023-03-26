New Delhi, March 22: Covid-19 affected all kinds of businesses spreading all over the world, especially businesses in Lebanon. Every kind of business and industry has faced economic problems, customer loss and other kinds of problems that decreases the sales ratio in every company or store. To control the situation in Lebanon, the government lock-down for long days, which impact more with stores and companies more on facing more economical problems and decrease in the number of sales.

On the other hand, social media and digital marketing are booming and glowing in this pandemic. So, all people spending their time on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and more. Moreover, TikTok got billions of downloads and users at this time, so people mostly focused on TikTok for interesting purpose and some people for marketing and selling purposes. Issa Shamma, a big name in digital marketing field explains how people gain more knowledge and information at coronavirus self-isolation time.

Issa Shamma, the Founder and CEO of “Daemedia” digital marketing company specialised in marketing brands, movies, public figures, influencers and more. Issa, the 23 years old artist creates intelligent ideas and plans following the trends on social media. At Quarantine, Issa shared his ideas on how digital marketing is spreading with people. He said, “People are free staying inside their homes. In order to pass time, people start creating content on social media such as TikTok. Some people create marketing content and benefits from it rather than interesting and other contents. Issa Shamma known as Big Cyber Of Lebanon the young entrepreneur believes that many people becomes Tiktokers because of coronavirus and get famous from social media.

Otherwise, Issa suggest that everyone can exploit the time and this pandemic to grow up your business through digital marketing. Entrepreneur Issa Shamma helped many businesses to grow up and exist their presence on social media. “Every brand or company has different types of products and services. So, the strategy to raise them up on social media differs from company to other. I am happy that I benefit from this time these last days. The influencers that I have been associated with, still interacting with their audience and clients though live sessions on social media “Shamma stated. Lastly Issa suggest to benefit from this time and develop skills and knowledge instead of wasting time.