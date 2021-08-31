There goes a popular saying in Hindi that says, “Jo dikhta hai,wahi bikta hai.” In layman’s words, and to keep it simple, it means that only those things are of great value in the market that has something appealing about it. Well, this profound saying goes apt to all those who are in the entertainment industry. Be it an artist, actor, singer or dancer, it is the creative talent that helps an individual to market himself or herself in the industry. Leaving everyone impressed with the killer dance moves, choreographer Ishpreet Dang is gaining the right traction over the web.

Known for her seamless dance steps, Ishpreet Dang has built a strong fanbase across the digital domain. The supremely talented choreographer on many occasions has mesmerized the audience with her bewitching personality and her outstanding dance covers. Whether it is the popular English tracks, evergreen Bollywood songs or trending music videos, Ishpreet has been proactive in creating the out of the box dance reels for her fans.

It has also helped her in reaching a magical figure of a million on Instagram. Her fan following seems to multiply with each passing day, thanks to her classy content about dance. Ishpreet Dang for her phenomenal work was recently bestowed with the Influential Choreographer of Nashik Award. Day after day, the pro choreographer has become a favourite name among all the dance enthusiasts across India.

Ishpreet has a solid fan following from states like Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The journey towards excellence took an unexpected turn when she started uploading random dance videos. It eventually turned out to be a game-changer as Dang’s dance videos got a great reception from the audience. Showcasing her diversified skills has seen the rise of Ishpreet Dang as one of the most sought dancers in the entertainment industry.

Pursuing her passion for dancing, the choreographer has a venture of her own named ‘Dance Fit’. It is a joint venture along with choreographer Tejas Dhoke. So far, Ishpreet Dang has not just left the audience spellbound, but many B-Town celebrities are smitten by her work. Many stars from the tinsel town including Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Alaya Furniturewala and Dhvani Bhanushali have been seen shaking a leg with Ishpreet Dang, thus making her one of the popular choreographers in the country.