Karan Singh Grover Birthday: 7 Sexy Pictures of the BOSS Star Which Will Make Your Heart Beat Fast!

Karan Singh Grover (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karan Singh Grover is one of the most popular faces from the showbiz. It was his stint in Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai which garnered him fame. His act in these two famous daily soaps was immensely loved by fans across the globe. Later, when Karan started dating and finally got hitched to the bong beauty, Bipasha Basu, the man sparked many headlines. With Alone and Hate Story 3 kinda cinema under his belt, Grover never got away from the limelight. Recently, he played the role of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and was lauded by fans. All that being said, the crush of many girls, KSG celebrates his birthday today and what a better day to talk just about him. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Kick-Off Their Maldives Vacay in Style Ahead of Latter's Birthday (See Pics) .

Karan Singh Grover Pens Loved-Up Post on Bipasha Basu's Birthday. And so, as he turns a year older today, we bring to you some of the hottest photos of the actor straight from his Instagram. Call us a stalker of sorts, as we've filtered the best pics of the boy which will surely tickle your heart a bit. Let's get started!

First Things First, Are You Obsessed With Men in Formals? As We Love A Guy In An Office Wear, and So Here's The Birthday Boy Looking Damn Hot In The Same Attire.

Sip Your Morning Caffeine With Karan Singh Grover. Look At That Stare!

A Good Looking Guy Packs An Amazing Deal When His Fashion Sense Also Happens To Be Strong.

One With The Wife In Traditional Wear. Doesn't He Look Tempting?

View this post on Instagram 🔱 Us ❤️ #monkeylove #grateful A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Oct 8, 2019 at 3:10am PDT

We Feel This Is One Of The Ultra-Fashionable PicturesFrom Grover's IG Account.

Wanna Get Dirty In Sand With Karan Singh Grover?

Come On, Look At Karan's Face In The Pic Below, It's Pure Love!

FYI, Karan is currently chilling with his wife Bipasha Basu in the Maldives. With this, we also feel that many posts and videos can be expected from the couple on the occasion of the lad's birthday. Coming back to the hotness quotient of the Karan, he is surely ageing like a fine wine. Stay tuned!