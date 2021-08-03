As there is a massive shift in taste and preference of the Indian audience when it comes to the cinema during the Covid pandemic, OTT platforms are the next big thing. Movie Buffs have seen some of Bollywood’s A-listers making their debuts on OTT platforms be it Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan, Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte, and Abhishek Bachchan. And to add to this list Karan Verma is one such name.

The budding actor, Karan Verma will be making his debut on OTT platform with the upcoming movie, ‘Bhuj- The Pride of India.’ The movie also features celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. The movie is set at the backdrop Indo-Pak War of 1971 and tells the story of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then-in-charge of the Bhuj airfield, who, with the help of 300 women from the nearby village Madhapar, repaired the Indian Air Force’s Airbase. The movie is slated to release in August this year on the OTT platform- Disney Hotstar.

Karan who hails from Delhi made his acting debut in 2017 in a Nepali Film- ‘The Karma.’ He was accoladed for his work. Like all other actors, he too had his fair share of struggles but he kept working hard on his acting skills. During his initial years, he worked with many small acting agencies and struggled hard to get success. On being asked to comment on his achievements and failures, Karan said, “Don't be frightened to make mistakes. It's not the end of the world, and in many respects, it's the first step toward learning and improving at something.” Karan has also won the title of Leo's Mr. India 2017.

As the OTT platforms are changing the way cinema is being watched and the type of content being produced, Karan is keen on exploring the potential of OTT platforms and has already begun his work. He will be next seen in a movie titled ‘Ajmer’92 which will be releasing on the famous OTT platform, Netflix. It will be a visual treat for all movie lovers to see his acting skills.