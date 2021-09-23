Kareena Kapoor rung in her birthday in Maldives with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh. The cute families of three Nawabs and a Begum are just picture perfect. Kareena keeps us updated on what all they are doing and we loves these updates. Recently, she created a stir when she shared an out of focus image of herself in a black bikini, getting ready to have a rollicking birthday. She looks absolutely stunning even when it's a blur. The oversized white T-shirt adds just the right oomph to the entire outfit. But it also took us back a few days when we watched Neha Sharma's video wearing something similar. MiArcus Ropes in Kareena Kapoor Khan as Brand Ambassador

Neha's Instagram video has the actress preening and posing for the camera wearing the same swimsuit with a oversized shrug. She looks both cute and sexy! Both the women are just gorgeous!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

Now check out Kareena's picture

Photo credit: Instagram

It's so inspiring to see Kareena losing all the pregnancy fat slowly and steadily and getting back to looking this fabulous. Kareena has always aced the black bikini. Remember the cruise shot of the actress in Kambakht Ishq? If gorgeous was human, it would be Kareena Kapoor.

