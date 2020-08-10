Kylie Kristen Jenner is an American media personality and beauty mogul who is known for becoming a billionaire at a very young age. The model and businesswoman have starred in reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007. She is also the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. Being one of the faces of international fashion trends, she is quite influential and is known as a trendsetter. Born on August 10, Kylie Jenner turns 23 years today. As she turns a year older, we take a look at the five most expensive things she owns. The net worth of Kylie Jenner is $900 million. Kylie Jenner Raises the Hotness Quotient in Her Red Latex Dress with a Plunging Neckline on Vogue Hong Kong's New Cover (View Pic)

Kylie said that if she weren't famous, she'd be a makeup artist. In 2019, Forbes dubbed Jenner "the youngest self-made billionaire". She often buys expensive gifts for her family. She had once bought her mother Kris Jenner a Ferrari 488 worth $250,000 and her daughter, Stormi, a $12,500 Fendi baby stroller. She has quite a big collection of Hermes Birkin bags, luxury cars, including a Lamborghini and several Rolls-Royces. She lives with her partner and American rapper Travis Scott and their two-year-old daughter Stormi. Kylie Jenner is Soaking the Summer Sun in her Gorgeous All White Ensemble and We are All Hearts for It (View Pics)

1. Houses

Costing $16 million, Kylie owns a massive 13200-square-foot residence, in Hidden Hills, California. It reportedly has 8 bedrooms, 11 bathroom, kitchen, spa, theatre room and a spa. She has many such properties in Hidden Hills and elsewhere.

2. Cars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Jul 26, 2018 at 7:04pm PDT

Kylie Jenner has an expensive list of car collection including a Bentley Bentayga that retails for about $229,000. Kylie also owns a $125,000 Mercedes-Benz G Class Wagon, which has an orange wrap that which she got customised to match her $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador. She also has a Ferrari that is estimated to be worth $250,000 and several luxury Rolls Royce vehicles.

3. Bags

Kylie's handbag closet has everything from Louis Vuitton to Balmain to Gucci. She owns several Hermes Birkin bags, which are the most expensive bags in the world. Kylie’s most expensive bag is a white Himalayan croc skin Hermes that costs $432,000.

4. Private Jet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Jul 13, 2019 at 6:54pm PDT

Kylie Jenner does not fly on commercial planes as she has her own private jet which she bought at about $1 million. She had once rented a jet, customised it in baby pink, and branded it KYLIESKIN.

5. Gifts For Daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 25, 2019 at 8:36pm PST

Kylie often gets criticised for buying super expensive things for her little daughter Stormi Webster. Jenner reported spent $100,000 on her daughter's birthday party. She also got her daughter a 22-karat diamond ring that costs more than $1 million as Christmas gift. She got her a playset in October 2019 that costs about $20,000. Let's Talk About Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi's New Louis Vuitton Bag Which Is Priced At Over $1000.

Critics have said Jenner was born into wealth, but Jenner responded in an interview with Paper magazine, saying, "The self-made thing is true" and adding that her parents "cut her off at the age of 15." We wish the businesswoman a very Happy Birthday!

