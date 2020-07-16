The girl's got everything! We are talking about Kylie Jenner's cute little daughter, Stormi, of course. You know how some are born with a silver spoon, Stormi is one of them. After all, she is the daughter of a makeup mogul that is Kylie. So, all that money brings a lot of designer clothing and bags into Stormi's closet. Just recently, Kylie shared a picture of her little princess on Instagram in which we see the 2-year-old showing off her presumably new Louis Vuitton mini bag. “Coolest baby to ever do ittt,” Kylie captioned the photo in which we see the toddler from behind, sitting down on the staircase.

We won't miss talking about that bag though. It has the brand’s signature “LV” logo in multi-colours, and camel-coloured handles. Kylie Jenner is Soaking the Summer Sun in her Gorgeous All White Ensemble and We are All Hearts for It (View Pics).

Check out Stormi's latest photo right here:

View this post on Instagram coolest baby to ever do ittt⛈🤍🤍 A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Jul 15, 2020 at 9:25am PDT

Just out of curiosity, we landed on Louis Vuitton's official website to check the price of that small bag, and boy were we shook! Called a “Nano Speedy,” this natural leather bag is priced at a whopping $1,180 on the brand's US website. The Nano Speedy is a miniature version of Louis Vuitton’s iconic Speedy bag. Check out the screenshot right here:

Nano Speedy on LV's official US website

We couldn't find the exact Nano Speedy that Stormi has. So, we are assuming that it's customised for the toddler. "Extremely lightweight and large enough for a smartphone, cards and keys," reads the bag's description on Louis Vuitton's website. Obviously, Stormi doesn't have all those things to keep it in her cute bag, but we are sure she is using it to keep her favourite little toys in it. Well, "I've got it all, Jimmy Choo and Manolo, Prada, Galliano, Cant get nuff, I want more and more...Louis Vuitton and the Stella Mccartney, Donatella Versace, I Use bag from Gucci!," could very well be Stormi's anthem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).