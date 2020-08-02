Kylie Jenner's back as Vogue's new cover star, this time for Hong Kong. The reality TV star is oozing hotness in her new picture and we are trying hard to lift our jaws up. Kylie, a yummy mummy to Stormi believes loves flaunting her uber hot bod and the new magazine cover completely justifies her voluptuous figure. While the makeup mogul had previously posed for Vogue Australia, this new cover stands apart from being hot and happening at the same time. Sister's Day 2020: From Gigi Hadid - Bella Hadid to Kylie Jenner - Kendall Jenner, Checking Out Hollywood's Most Stylish Sisters.

Kylie's red latex dress with a plunging neckline provides ample scope to flaunt her bosoms. The reality star turned entrepreneur sure loves grabbing all our eyeballs with her super sexy pictures and this is just the beginning for her. From her recent holiday pictures from Utah to magazine cover, Kylie's busy setting our Instagram feed on fire, one upload at a time. While her chunky gold necklace could have been avoided, we are willing to ignore it for the rest of her styling's sake. All that Hailey Bieber Needs is a Gucci Blazer to Look So Stunning on Vogue India's New Cover!

Check Out Her New Magazine Cover

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie's this picture in a stunning red latex dress did remind us of her sister, Kim Kardashian's attempt. Kim's obsession for latex dresses are known to us and we are glad to see Kylie's attempt with it. We are waiting with bated breath to see rest of her pictures from this recent photoshoot and here's hoping the wait won't be too long.

