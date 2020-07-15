Kylie Jenner sure believes in living life king size. While her earlier holiday pictures from Utah were already making us green with envy, this new addition is only making it worse. Jenner took to her social media account to share a new set of pictures from her holiday and life's surely going great for this makeup mogul. We are certainly digging her happy clicks and secretly praying for swapping lives with her in our next birth. Kylie Jenner's New Set of Pictures Prove She's That Girl Who Leaves a Little Sparkle Wherever She Goes.

Kylie's recent all-white #OOTD sees her decking up in a white printed dress with a sexy back. The reality star further paired her attire with white shoes and matching sunglasses that perfectly complemented her holiday mood. Jenner's busy soaking some summer sun while her pictures set the Instagram on fire. Come on, go ahead, try picking up your jaws from the floor. We know Jenner's looking super hot in this gorgeous white dress. Kylie Jenner Is Back To Raising Temperature With Her Super Hot Pool Pics From Utah Vacay!

Check Out Her New Pics

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie's lifestyle is in sync with her Forbes' highest-paid celebrity tag. The entrepreneur was able to retain her numero uno position this year while her brother-in-law, Kanye West came in second. As Kylie continues to dominate our Instagram feed, here's waiting for her next batch of uploads.

