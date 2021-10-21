"If you have built castles in the air, your work need not be lost; that is where they should be. Now put the foundations under them."

― Henry David Thoreau

Living the dream life requires hard work and dedication as a person pours their heart and soul to succeed. Georgos Karamanus is an individual who has used his time to build a life that others aspire to live. Georgos was born on Feb 17, 1991, in Mexico City, where he spent most of his formative years. When Georgos was nine years old, he moved to El Paso, Texas. When he was 15, he moved to Miami, FL. Georgos currently resides in Los Angeles Hollywood Hills with Annalisa Christiane as business partners and close friends. Georgos is the nephew of Memo Gracida and Carlos Gracida, who are the greatest polo players of all time. Georgos completed his schooling at Cypress Bay High School, where he was the class of 2010. For college, Georgos attended SAE Miami for Music.

Fulfilling the passion to be exquisite

"What makes you vulnerable is what makes you passionate."

― Aditya Shukla

When a person decides to pursue their dreams, they need to work towards them diligently. Georgos pursues fashion photography and has consistently worked towards building himself artistically. Georgos has done fashion photography for most major modeling agencies such as Next, Wilhelmina, Ford, The Industry, and Elite. Georgos is the CEO and founder of Divinité Magazine, an online and print fashion magazine featuring top models and influencers. Georgos is also the founder of 777 Clothing, a high fashion streetwear brand. Georgos has put in a lot of effort in building himself and creating an image of perfection that he projects on the world.

Georgos was raised with a family heavily involved in arts, as his mother is a mixed media artist. Ever since he was a kid, Georgos was around paint, photography, art and had the liberty to have creative freedom. Georgos feels fortunate and blessed to have his family as they always push him to fulfill his dreams. Georgos's father was a DJ in college and played drums. Georgos's grandfather Guillermo Millan was a photographer, journalist, and founder of one of the first newspapers in the north of Mexico, El Diario De Culiacan. Due to his rich family background, Georgos has an ability and talent for multiple art forms such as guitar, music production, fashion, and photography,

When art meets photography

"Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up."

― Pablo Picasso

Initially, Georgos didn't know he wanted to be a photographer till he realized he had "the eye" for photography as he was randomly taking photos of his model friends. When Georgos took photos, his friends started telling me how much they loved his photos, so he kept improving. Georgos is self-taught and enjoys how he has the liberty to express himself through his art and skills. When Georgos is behind the camera, capturing the beauty of each subject and every moment, he feels a rush of excitement and vigor to keep on thriving. Living as an artist is not an easy path or understood by most people, yet Georgos has been working for countless hours to perfect himself.

Georgos draws inspiration from photographers such as Helmut Newton, Bettina Rheims, Mert and Marcus, Guy Bourdin, amongst others, and respects and admires their work. Georgos enjoys collecting photography books and printing his own photography.

"It's a beautiful thing to see what other artists have created; there truly is no limit to art," said Georgos.

Georgos hosted Art Basel Exhibit gallery penthouse parties for Divinite Magazine in 2018 and 2019 in Miami and sees potential and would possibly return in 2021. To be motivated to carry out a vision is a task that a few can only achieve. Most people would live someone else's version of success, yet it is crucial not to compare with another individual. Georgos has been exquisite when it comes to building himself.

A trailblazer in the making

"You must have chaos within you to give birth to a dancing star."

― Friedrich Nietzsche

When people have the passion for achieving the impossible, they tend to create a path for all those who want to follow success. Georgos has been an inspiration for those who want to make a name for themselves in fashion photography. When Georgos was growing up, he experimented with different art forms and learned a lot from his elders. As Georgos always had a creative mind, he did not let anything hold him back. As there are many aspects of an individual's life, Georgos has been fully using each of his artistic sides. From starting his own magazine to owning a streetwear brand, Georgos has done it all. All those individuals who want to pursue fashion photography or even paint, play guitar or learn about fashion can look up to Georgos.

As the world moves forward, there needs to be a drive and a passion for changing the world. When individuals decide to create their lives on their own terms, they tend to face ridicule and criticism, making life tough. Georgos knows that most people will not understand where he is coming from, yet it is important to believe and be confident. A person needs to work on their self-image to succeed in life, which means being determined and motivated. Georgos has been active in all his roles and does all his work with commitment. Youngsters can learn a lot from him and his career as he has become a trailblazer in forming a path for those who feel constrained. Being optimistic and having creative freedom is rare, and Georgos has utilized all his resources fully to reach the success he has today.