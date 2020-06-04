Nacho Vidal, Spanish Pornstar Arrested for Allegedly Killing Man Who Died at His Home From Inhaling Poisonous Toad Fumes

Nacho Vidal/ Colorado Toad (Photo Credits: nachovidalxxx/ Wikimedia Commons)

Spanish pornstar, Nacho Vidal has been arrested last week with another man and a woman. He was reportedly detained with the suspicion of manslaughter, following an 11-month-old investigation into the death of fashion photographer Jose Luis Abad in July 2019. The photographer allegedly died after inhaling the venomous fumes of a toad in Vidal’s house. Not much report is immediately available, but the adult film star said that he is innocent and Abad did the act voluntarily, under no influence. The 46-year-old, Vidal was arrested last week, following Abad’s death at his home in the Valencian town of Enguera. Further investigation on the death of the fashion photographer is on, while Vidal as of now remains behind the bar. Nude Photos, Videos and Porn Subscriptions Are Offered by People in Exchange of Donations for George Floyd’s Memorial Fund.

Both Vidal and Abad was believed to be a part of the celebration of mystic ritual at the pornstar’s home, based on the inhalation of venom of the bufo alvarius toad, also known as Colorado River toad. According to reports, the victim inhaled the vapour to remedy his battle with depression and addiction. Investigators also believe that the ritual was being done regularly at Vidal’s home.

The Spanish Civil Guard was quoted in Daily Mail report, as saying, “Officers began the investigation after the death of a person during a mystical ritual involving the inhalation of vapours from the venom of the bufo alvarius toad. At the conclusion of an 11-month investigation, we have been able to establish that an offence of involuntary manslaughter and a public health offence had occurred, allegedly committed by those who organised and presided over the ritual.”

Vidal’s attorney Daniel Salvador reported that his client was innocent, and Abad’s death was “an accident.” The pornstar in 2016 uploaded a YouTube video where he describes the healing effects of using the toad’s venom. He further added that his friends and family also try the venom to help them “clean up their acts.”

The bufo alvarius toad originates in northern Mexico and the southwest United States. It secrets a venom containing a psychedelic substance, called 5-MeO-DMT. The toad’s venom effects have been compared to ayahuasca, a powerful hallucinogenic concoction.