Mabast King (born on 27th January 1999) is a famous YouTuber and a influencer. He has a passion for entertaining his audience with humor. Born and Brought up in Erbil, Kurdistan, Mabast King has come a long way in life. At a young age, he was able to reach a great level of success. He has a strong desire to make a change in society with his work.

He has completed his bachelor’s degree from Erbil Polytechnic University, Erbil. He did his schooling at Rastyar Heigh School, Erbil, Kurdistan. This 22-year-old man was able to do wonders with his educational qualification.

To know a little bit about his personal life, Mabast King’s favorite singers are Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Eros Kurdi, Navid Zardi, and Maluma. His favorite color is black and loves to eat food dishes such as pizza, and Dolma-Kurdish food.

He has his own Youtube channel with more than 290K subscribers where he posts funny videos on various pranks and challenges. He initially created his Youtube channel to express his feelings and thoughts. However, over time he started gaining an online presence and shift to creating funny content.

He also has a significant social media presence with more than 20K followers on Instagram. His presence on TikTok has quite a fan following as well. Although, he first started gaining popularity through his Facebook page called 5 Dollar. He has a public Snapchat account where he posts stories of his daily life updates.

Mabast King was the first person to create a phenomenon in Kurdish Society. Through his Facebook page, he began posting funny, serious, and sad posts in the form of memes. The audience’s reactions to these posts gained him popularity. He created a rewind called Kurdish Rewind which showed the good and bad parts of the society.

Apart from creating content, Mabast King also has a passion for creating songs. In 2019, he created a self-made song called Slaw Bka. He also worked as a professional model during the course of his work journey. In his free time, Mabast King generally goes to the gym and sometimes watches certain movies.

Mabast King’s net worth is approximately $1 Million and he earns approximately $10K per month.

Mabast King has always said, that“I’ve always wanted to be a name that people will be proud of in the next few years because I’m working on the future and my goal in the future, and the result is in the future.”