Bryan Perez overcame incredible hardship to get to where he is today; standing on his own two legs as a french bulldog breeder. Ever since he was a child he struggled to stay out of trouble. He hurt deeply from his father’s absence and lashed out to cover for it. “I learned about generational wealth and I knew that’s what I wanted for my future. Once I made it to high school, it was like being thrown into the jungle, you had to just figure it out. I’ve got myself into trouble a few times. That’s because I didn’t have a dad really to be around to show me proper guidance as a man. Yeah, I had a stepdad up until the age 17, which is when my parents separated. That is when I feel a little boy needs his dad more than ever; to show him how to be a man. So, as I grew up, I had to become a man on my own in the streets.”

This, predictably, didn’t go well. Perez was in and out of prison in his teenage years, but the final straw came when he was standing in his own living room and was shot six times in the legs and stomach. “August 18, 2014 I will never forget that day. I had just gotten out of jail December 9, 2013 after doing one year of county jail. I got shot six times leaving me not being able to walk. That was the hardest time of my life. You would think that the physical part was hard, but it wasn’t. The hardest part for me was the mental side. After I got shot and lost feelings in my legs, I was confused. I knew I got shot, but I didn’t know where or how many times I got a shot. The only bullets I felt were the two that hit me on my stomach. Luckily, my cousin was there to apply pressure to the wound. Telling me to breathe slowly so that I didn’t bleed to death, along with the medical team that helped me stay alive, that’s the main reason I survived. I was able to control my breathing so that I wouldn’t lose so much blood.”

This harrowing experience left Perez crippled physically but not mentally. His brush with death made him realize what was important. “The doctor pronounced me paralyzed. Although I felt like I was still capable of walking, despite what the doctor said. Even if it’s impossible for a man, It’s possible for the man above. I started going to Bible study and later to Sunday church. It helped build faith for me. I even became a leader at my church so that I could eventually start preaching to my own church group.” The faith and connections Perez grew here gave him the confidence and support he needed to make a firm foundation for himself in his community.

To help with his mental recovery of the traumatic experience that completely derailed his previous life, Perez inadvertently introduced the key to his financial security. “I got myself a French bulldog to help with my mental therapy. I didn’t have a clue that I would eventually want to get into the breeding industry. I got my first male dog, but I also wanted to get a mate for him, so I eventually got myself a female dog to accompany him. That’s when I realized I wanted to breed dogs. I knew I had a time, space, and dedication. Yet, I still didn’t think of breeding dogs on the scale that I do now. I was soon inspired to create a kennel. My inspiration came from a horse kennel.”

Perez’s French bulldogs are incredibly adorable but that’s not what makes them stand out. “We produce exotic English bulldogs and French bulldogs. We have an enclosure for the dogs with a 10 x 25 doghouse that we have insulated with sheet rock and put an AC splinter to make sure our dogs are kept in a well-maintained and clean environment. It brings me happiness that I could make someone smile and bring joy to someone with one of our bullies. I also enjoy being able to interact with a man’s best friend. Dogs need us and the fact that I am needed by them makes me feel good when I go above and beyond to provide each and every one of our puppies a safe and forever home.”

Perez’s clean kennel is modeled on the belief that you should only work within your means when it comes to taking care of living creatures. Check out his website here to see if any new puppies are for sale or just to catch up on the social media of sold dogs.