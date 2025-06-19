Barnsley, June 19: A British grandmother, Yvonne Ford from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, has tragically died from rabies in the UK—four months after being scratched “very slightly” by a stray puppy during a trip to Morocco. Ford, described as the heart of her family, began showing symptoms just two weeks ago. What started as a headache quickly progressed to her losing the ability to walk, talk, sleep, and swallow. She died in a Sheffield hospital last Wednesday, as confirmed by Sheffield Coroner’s Court.

Her daughter, Robyn Thomson, took to Facebook to share the devastating loss and to raise awareness about the dangers of rabies. She emphasized that her mother initially didn’t consider the scratch dangerous and did not seek medical help. “No words can fully capture the depth of our loss,” she wrote, urging others to be more informed about post-exposure treatment. California: Teacher Dies of Rabies After Being Bitten by Bat in Classroom at School in Dos Palos.

Health authorities have confirmed that close contacts of Ford are being monitored and vaccinated as a precaution. The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) stated there is no risk to the wider public, and human-to-human transmission of rabies has never been documented. US Shocker: Michigan Resident Dies of Rabies After Receiving Infected Organ at University of Toledo Medical Center in Ohio.

This is the first rabies death in the UK linked to overseas exposure since 2018, and the seventh in the past 25 years. Rabies, nearly always fatal once symptoms appear, is transmitted through bites, scratches, or licks from infected animals. Prompt post-exposure treatment is critical and effective in preventing disease.

The WHO estimates rabies kills around 59,000 people annually, mostly in Asia and Africa. UKHSA and NHS have reiterated the importance of immediate medical care following animal exposure abroad—even after vaccination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2025 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).