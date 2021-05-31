The prevalence of social media in the modern age has taken on a major cultural role, so while the digital age continues to expand, who are the people making the rise with it? The answer is simple: the power belongs to individuals capable of shifting and influencing the public opinion. Capitalizing on this shift is social media influencer Emma Jonnz, who rose to be a hugely popular beauty vlogger in a very short span of time. Though she rose to popularity for her mastery of makeup, beauty influencer Jonnz has been breaking out the metaphorical micellar water more often to share what’s going on underneath it all.

Jonnz has established herself as a major trendsetter with her androgynous looks before coming out as a transgender woman in February 2021. She changed her name from Jonn Poker to Emma Jonnz after noticing her inclination towards the feminine gender. Jonnz has established herself as a truly talented makeup artist and social media influencer.

Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself. Based in Toronto, Jonnz is a makeup artist and model who has shaped and built her own field. She has been inspiring a lot of people with her amazing music videos and makeup tutorials. In a short span of time, Jonnz has done work far beyond her age. In fact, she already holds the keys to her own empire.

A curious blend of passion and ambition, fuels Jonnz’s busy lifestyle. She has grown up knowing how to bring eye-catching value to the table while still being attentive to detail.She started in 2020 on instagram after being inspired by other YouTubers like Nikita Dragun and Nikkietutorials and watching makeup videos, uploaded videos and photos three times a week, and grew to 25k followers on instagram in one year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Jonnz (@emmajonnz)

It is a common saying “The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is skills; the willingness to learn is a choice”. Jonnz started as an androgynous influencer, her sense of fashion and style are trendsetting and iconic, inspiring and influential. Her makeup is over the top and unique and inspires people in feeling beautiful.

In the future, Jonnz shared that she has plans to collaborate with bigger celebrities like Kim Kardashian West, be on tv shows and have her own makeup label. She released her own song ,a cover of Midnight Sky on iTunes and Spotify and would love to duet with artists like Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus.

Only time will be able to tell us what to expect in the future of social media. And whatever that future may hold, expect to see Emma Jonnz at the forefront of it.