A young immigrant with a vision of the American dream, set his mark and surpassed his wildest expectations.

Naveed Khan aka Nick Khan arrived in the United States as an ambitious 13 year old with big dreams and possibilities coloring his vision. He knew his arrival in America was due to the sacrifices his parents made for a better future. It is a lesson he never takes lightly.

‘This is the land of opportunity and to make the most of it I decided early on in my life to be in business for myself. I’ve been a serial entrepreneur my whole life. I first decided that I wanted to work for myself at the age of 20.’

Growing up in Brooklyn, New York wasn’t easy by any means. Nick lived with his parents and 2 siblings in a cramped one bedroom apartment. Getting everyone ready for the day was an early morning struggle that was just one of the small challenges in his everyday routine. He didn’t speak English yet and started working at the age of 14 at a local deli. By the time he was 19, he was struggling to maintain his 3 different jobs to help bring his family out of poverty. It was at this point that he had an epiphany.

‘I soon realized that even if I worked 24 hours a day for someone else, I will never achieve financial freedom.’

Nick realized that to achieve his financial goals and to ensure that his parents’ sacrifices in a foreign land were not in vain, he decides to take the reigns and become his own boss.

‘Once that clicked, then It was just a matter of figuring out my strengths and my interest. I was always good at sales and I enjoyed working with people in a fast-paced environment.’

Nick went in to the brokerage business at the age of 20 and managed over 300 million dollars in assets for some of the wealthiest people in the country. At the age of 22 Nick purchased his first property and now the land that had given him new opportunities was something he owned a small piece of. Overtime Nick’s focus shifted to real estate and he started by attaining education that can help him become a successful real estate professional and understand the nuances of real estate development.

Today, Nick is a successful New York City realtor, helping others achieve their own American Dream of owning their first home or selling an investment property.

‘I provide best-in-class service and that is something I take pride in. ‘

Nick has always enjoyed working with people and problem solving is his superpower. It was a natural transition for him to go into Real Estate.

‘In real estate, I have an opportunity to do both. A real estate transaction takes time and can be challenging, it’s a privilege to be in a position to guide my clients through the process. In this business, your paycheck is a reflection of all your efforts and hard work, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love it.’

Nick has had his fair share of difficulties and failures along his journey to success. He has some key takeaways he has learned as a result.

‘Not every business is for everyone. Just because someone is doing great in a business, it doesn’t mean it’s right for me. You have to know what works for you and where you excel. You can’t take things at face value and rush in, It’s not what you know, it’s what you don’t know that will drown you in a business. The devil is in the details and that goes for real estate as well. As a realtor you have to be a people person, you have to know your market and pay attention to details. Listen to your client’s needs and outwork your competition.’

Nick has set himself apart from his competitors by focusing his learning in the realm of construction. He has a degree in Construction Management and he is a certified project manager. It has given him a keen understanding of how homes are built and he uses this information to give his clients knowledgeable decision-making options. It allows Nick to negotiate on his client’s behalf with their full trust in the entire process.

Nick has found a great deal of success in real estate in a short amount of time. He strongly believes that his work ethic and his ability to carefully listen to the needs of his clients have been the reason for his success thus far.

‘Real estate is a serious transaction and for many, it’s the biggest transaction of their life. What are your client’s requirements? Get down to the bottom of exactly what your client wants and then work hard to exceed their expectations. Always be on time, dress up and be prepared. The competition is fierce’

Nick has even bigger goals for his future and he is keeping the needs of others at the top of his list.

‘My goal for the future is to do real estate development. I want to build luxury residential complexes that are environmentally friendly and affordable.’

Always willing to help others, Nick has 4 tips for all aspiring entrepreneurs to help them on the path to success.

Find your passion - Know what your strengths are, and capitalize on them. Find an excellent coach - Learn from their experiences and educate yourself. Know your market - Research and learn everything you can to give yourself the best chance at success. Struggle is your companion - There is no such thing as success without struggle. It is where you will find out what you are made of.

‘Hard work beats talent all the time so as long as you’re willing to outwork the competition, you will be successful. ‘