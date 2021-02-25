Those who believe in confession are never defeated, Usman Rao is a resident of Saharanpur, Usman has always been different from others.Most of the youth are busy in education at this age and Usman started his career in Entrepreneurship, His goal was to set up his own company, To fulfill his dream, he started working on freelancer at the age of 17, Usman knew that this path was not easy for him, But he did not give up and constantly focused on his goal, And whose result was this, he started his own company Jelly143, and company serves to provide digital and technical service in the country and abroad.

Usman was very intelligent from childhood, His dream was not to earn money, Rather he always wanted to help everyone, And slowly their company starts growing, after which they started getting offers from big websites too, and some companies made him contributor on their websites, Today Usman have 1 company and 2 YouTube channels and contributor on 10+ websites. Due to which Usman's name was included in the Top 10 Youngests Entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh and in the Young Entrepreneur of Saharanpur District.

Due to which there is an atmosphere of happiness in family and relatives.

Usman is very famous for the same thing that whatever work he does, Usman makes it very easily and even if there are any difficulties on the way, he would give up in front of luck but he continued to grow, He has been Digital marketing manager of many politics and celebrities,

Usman says that whenever he does any work, he does not tell anyone until he is successful in that task. Only you know what you are, people only guess. Do the work so quietly, success makes a noise, Don't tell anyone about your dreams beforehand, Because everyone feel jealous,When you succeed he added.

Usman achieved such great success at such a young age, If anyone is successful in this era, then he is the one who believes in himself. We should never give up, No matter how many difficulties you have to face.