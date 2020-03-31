Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Officially Step Down as the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex With This Farewell Note (View Pic)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Photo Credits: Instagram, Getty)

There's a lot of drama happening around the exit Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from the British royal family. As the two decided to step down from their royal responsibilities, there has been a lot of debate around the same. The duo was reportedly residing in Canada with their child, Archie for a while. They have now decided to move to the US amid the coronavirus pandemic, the decision that took a controversial turn. However, amid all this chaos, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex bid final adieu to the royals through through a long post on the official Instagram page. Elephant: Meghan Markle Will Be Seen Narrating a Disney Plus Wildlife Documentary.

The concluding part of the note reads as, "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another." Check out the post below.

Meghan Markle and Harry's Post

In related news, US President Donald Trump recently attracted flak after he tweeted that no security protection will be given to the couple if they move from Canada to the US. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor criticized his statement saying, "Americans must be so embarrassed right now. He is actually wasting his time on tabloid nonsense instead of the global pandemic that is devastating lives." While all this happens, netizens are curious how Meghan and Harry's new life in the US will turn out to be.