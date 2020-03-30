Sonam Kapoor Reacts to Donald Trump's Tweet About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Says 'Americans Must Be So Embarrassed Right Now'

Sonam Kapoor, Donald Trump, Meghan and Harry (Photo Credits: Getty/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor is known for being frank on social media and never shies away from posting her opinions even if they may get her trolled. The actress is known to speak her mind and in a recent tweet, she called out US President Donald Trump. On Sunday, March 29, Trump took to Twitter to comment on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's living situation after they decided to move to US from Canada. Given the current situation with the coronavirus cases on the rise in US, Kapoor slammed Trump for paying attention to 'tabloid nonsense' amidst this. COVID-19: Sonam Kapoor, Aanand L Rai, Maniesh Paul Pledge Donations to PM, CM Relief Funds.

The actress quoting his tweet wrote, "Americans must be so embarrassed right now. He is actually wasting his time on tabloid nonsense instead of the global pandemic that is devastating lives." Many users seemed to agree with Kapoor on this. For those uninitiated, Trump had tweeted saying, "I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"COVID-19 Scare: Sonam Kapoor Urges Fans To Avoid Crowded Places And Stay Safe (Watch Video).

Check Out Sonam Kapoor's Tweet Here:

Americans must be so embarrassed right now. He is actually wasting his time on tabloid nonsense instead of the global pandemic that is devastating lives. https://t.co/TZO9r2UpHa — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 30, 2020

This tweet by Trump drew him a lot of flak from social media users and mainly American citizens too who expressed their disappointment about the US President not attending to the bigger and graver situation of coronavirus at hand. Currently, US has almost 140,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. As for India, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 1,071 and 29 deaths have been reported till now.