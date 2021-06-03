365 Days star Michele Morrone was in the news recently as media and netizens speculated him of being gay after he posted a cosy pic with co-star Simone Susinna. The actor took to Instagram story and finally clarified that he is not gay and wrote "This morning, I woke up with my team calling me and saying, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of articles…saying that you came out,’ because of the picture I took with Simone.” He further said, “He became a very good friend of mine, we’re like brothers. We’re shooting a movie together."

Michele Morrone’s Cosy Pic With Simone Susinna

