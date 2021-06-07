Michelle Valenzuela Wolf is a transformational coach, marketer, wellness warrior, entrepreneur, podcast host, mother of three girls, and founder of EmpowHer Purpose (@empowher_la)—an integrated business and wellness community network of women which provides tools to elevate women to reach their highest potential.

Michelle’s combined background in business, spirituality, tools to manage stress, and manifest makes her unique and poised to understand both the worlds of business and wellness. These experiences shaped Michelle to understand the importance of self-care, self-love, and alignment with one’s body and mind. As a coach, Michelle guides people to use values as a compass to activate a six-step success plan from their purpose to the path. EmpowHer Purpose offers one-on-one coaching, women’s groups, the Opportunity Knocks Podcast, a MembHership community, experiential workshops, and retreats.

Clients have described Michelle as “the ideal coach to have in your life when you’re trying to embark on change” and “someone who helped me identify my goals, find the confidence to pursue them, and build the path to achieve them.” They also said that Michelle is “inspirational, strategic, compassionate, and thoughtful.”

Michelle incorporates many wellness modalities into her coaching as certified reiki, meditation, and yoga teacher. In addition, she utilizes personality assessment tools as being certified in Myers-Briggs, 360 personality profiling, and the Enneagram. Whether people may have a business idea, are in the midst of a life transition, or need help navigating life’s purpose, Michelle is there to guide and hold people accountable through each step to reach their goal successfully.

Today, join a group of over 3,000+ women led by Top 1% Transformational Coach Michelle Valenzuela Wolf. She has brought her expertise to several companies, including Mattel, Disney, Warner Bros, and USC and UCLA’s business schools to name a few. Learn more about her transformational coaching on Voyage LA, Disrupt Magazine, or Yahoo Finance. And get in touch with her on her website at empowher.org.

“Come, take the journey with me. It’s time to discover your purpose, activate your plan, and achieve your goals!” - Michelle Valenzuela Wolf.