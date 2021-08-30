NEW YORK, NY - Recently, Traders News Source (TNS) has released a report on the struggles in the E-commerce retail sector and supply chains featuring Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) and Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD).

According to Insider Intelligence, US retail e-commerce sales will grow 13.7%, reaching $908.73 billion in 2021. Amazon has 40% of that market but that leaves a lot of revenues for other e-commerce retailers.

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) uses sophisticated software to manage products across the world's largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify, and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across 14 owned and operated brands, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty, and consumer electronics. In the Friday, August 27th trading session, Aterian shares gained 47%. Aterian has been impacted by interruptions in their supply chain and unpredictable transportation costs. They report spikes in container shipping rates of 500%.

Read Traders News Source's Full Report on E-commerce, Supply Chain, Naked Brand Group and Aterian at https://bit.ly/3jqOMVl

Naked designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand. The company sells its products online through fredericks.com as well as a decreasing number of brick-and-mortar stores. The company generated FYE 1-21-21 revenues of $80M.

Naked Brand made a regulatory filing on August 20, 2021, announcing that it had entered into a preliminary merger agreement. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement.

Disclosure

Traders News Source LLC (TNS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering small and micro-cap equity markets. TNS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE, NASDAQ and OTC exchanges. The other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

TNS LLC has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

NO WARRANTY

TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake, or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect, or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither TNS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever.

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you are a company they are covering and wish to no longer be featured on their coverage list, contact Traders News Source on tradersnewssource /dot/ com. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.