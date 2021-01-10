Every year National Houseplant Appreciation Day is observed on January 10 and just like the name suggests, the day is dedicated to appreciating the houseplants and their importance. The day is said to be celebrated after the holiday season is over to help us get over the post-holidays blues! The idea is to remind you of the freshness and vibrancy that plants bring to our homes. Houseplants are more than just a tint of green int our homes, they bring health, happiness and life to our homes and National Houseplant Appreciation Day is about appreciating the innumerable and irreplaceable benefits of having an indoor plant. Here are a few easy-to-keep plants you can rear at your home easily:

Tulsi plant

The Tulsi plant is not only an auspicious plant important for the Hindus BUT holds immense health benefits. Planting a basil plant is said to prevent negative thoughts and energy from entering your house or your mind. Because the Tulsi plant dissipates all types of negative energy. According to Ayurveda, Tulsi leaves are great for cold, cough and overall immune system. Keeping this plant around you can come in handy. Breathe Clean: 6 Best Indoor Plants to Purify the Air in Your Home.

Money plant

Money plant is such a plant from which Lakshmi always lives in the family, but the work itself will be known to the people that this plant is not bought but is planted by stealing.

Succulents

Plants have their own different beauty but there are some plants which are not considered right in Vastu Shastra, first of all, the plant that produces white energy on cutting or peeling produces negative energy. This type of plant should not be planted in the house.

Rose

When it comes to plants, flowers, then everyone's first choice is to go on plants like rose, Champa and jasmine. Its aroma gives a fragrance to every corner of the house, their fragrance also relieves mental stress, but Remember that red marigold and black rose increase anxiety and mourning.

Turmeric

It is also considered appropriate to plant turmeric. This does not cause negative energy.

Mint/Coriander

In the kitchen, mint, coriander, spinach and green chillies can be planted in small pots as small plants, according to Vastushastra it does not bother the ants and flies in the kitchen.

Bamboo

Bamboo is considered a symbol of longevity, prosperity and happiness. It is considered quite lucky as it helps in keeping away negative energy. This lucky plant is usually kept in groups such as two stalks, three stalks and five stalks. It promotes good health, success, overall development of the whole family.

Aloe vera

Many plants in Aloe Vera plant absorb most of the carbon dioxide and release oxygen. It removes negativity energy. Its gel is also very beneficial for your hair and skin. If you plant aloe vera then you can use it on your skin every day.

