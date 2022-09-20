Happy National Singles Day! A day to celebrate the life of singletons is here! National Singles Day is celebrated during National Singles Week, which falls in the third week of September. National Singles Day 2022 will be observed on September 22 in the United States. This day erases all the stereotypes that revolve around the negativities in a single's life. It is a common notion that makes people believe that singles are not happy with their lone lifestyle, which is not the case every time. Thus, Singles Day is an opportunity to celebrate the singles' lives and their independent lifestyle. National Singles Day in the US is observed by appreciating single parents' hard work to take care of their families. Ensure that you make all your single friends feel stress-free by letting them know that there's no need to hurry and, if needed, help them find someone who fits their choices. But before that, appreciate them by sending them gifts and presents that would definitely make them feel special and delighted. From comic books to OTT subscriptions, get cool presents for your single friends that they'll truly appreciate. Below, get beautiful National Singles Day 2022 gift ideas.

Gift Comic Books

Cheer them up by getting an exciting comic book for the Singles Day celebration. You can pick from a variety of comic books to keep them in high spirits and help them celebrate their day with a smile on their face.

Order Food for Single Friends

Special day made yummy! Send them their favourite burger or a brownie to fill their hearts with love and their appetite with something tasty. Daughters Day 2022 Gift Ideas: Beautiful Presents That You Can Give to Your Daughters on This Special Day

Get OTT Subscriptions

Let them watch their favourite shows or movies by setting up a perfect movie night for them. Get them the required OTT platform subscriptions to allow them to binge-watch their series online.

Send Them for a Trip

Get some exciting short holiday packages and send them on a trip with an enthusiastic group of travellers. Make the most of their weekend by ensuring they do not feel lonely on their special day.

Set Your Single Friends Up For a Date

If you know someone who is single and would fit your single friend's preferences, then what are you waiting for? Book a lovely café and set them up on a date on Singles Day.

Gift Chocolate Bouquet

Sweeten their day by sending them their favourite chocolates wrapped in a bouquet to make them look presentable and beautiful.

Celebrate Singles Day by doing something out-of-the-box for your single buddies and wish them 'Happy Singles Day' in style. Ensure that they take pride in enjoying their single lives stress-free!

