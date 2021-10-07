Navratri is a nine-day festival that observes nine different avatars of Goddess Durga. The nine avatars of Maa Durga are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhisatri.

Navratri 2021 starts on October 7 and will end on October 15. As people observe nine different avatars of Goddess Durga, they wear the specific colours related to the same each day. Observing the nine-day festival, girls wear colours like yellow, green, grey, orange, white, red, royal blue, pink and purple to represent all the avatars. We, at LatestLY, have brought together the perfect makeup looks that you can carry with every attire you wear during these nine days. Date-Wise List of Colours To Wear Every Day for the Nine-Night Festival To Seek Blessings From Maa Durga

Day 1: Ghatasthapana/Pratipada Day – Yellow

As smokey eyes are always trending with traditional looks, go for sunflower vibe matte yellow smokey eye makeup that you can try as you observe Navratri Ghatsthapana or the Pratipada day.

Day 2: Brahmacharini/ Dwitiya day – Green

On the second day, Maa Brahmcharini is worshipped, therefore, devotees should wear green. Gold and glitters are always in fashion when you get all dressed up. Therefore, try this Golden green eye makeup on the second day of the festival.

Day 3: Chandraghanta/ Tritiya Day – Gray

Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta on the third day, people wear grey colour as they worship another avatar of Maa Durga. For this day, we try this quick 5 minutes silver smokey eye look for you.

Day 4: KushManda/ Chaturthi Day – Orange

Orange is a bright and vibrant colour. As people worship Maa Kushmanda on the fourth day of Navratri, they wear orange colour clothes. Keeping a subtle look in mind, try warm orange glitter eye makeup on the fourth day.

Day 5: Skandamata/ Panchmi Day – White

Fifth or the Panchami day is the day to worship Maa Skandamata. People wear white attire on this day. This is the best day to keep your face clean and follow a nude makeup look. Nude makeup looks perfect on every Indian skin.

Day 6: Katyayani/Shashti Day – Red

As the Durga Puja starts on the fifth day, it's time to take out the red and white sarees. Slay the sixth day with perfect bold red lips and smokey eyes as you worship Maa Katyayani.

Day 7: Kaalratri/ Saptami Day – Royal Blue

On the seventh day, many people observe their last fast and worship Maa Kaalratri. Royal Blue is worn by devotees as they worship this avatar of Maa Durga. Keeping the seventh-day makeup very soft, you can try blue foxy eyeliner eye makeup.

Day 8: Mahagauri/ Ashtami Day – Pink

Many people end their fast on Ashtami with the Kanya Pujan. This is the day of Mahagauri and people wear pink clothes. As you got to prepare for the Kanya Pujan, plan a quick 5-minute soft glam eye makeup with rose gold eyes.

Day 9: Siddhidatri/ Navmi Day – Purple

Many people end their fast on the ninth day, i. e., Navmi day. Purple is the colour for this day. As the Navratri ends for many on this day, it's time to prepare a full glam festive makeup on this day.

As Navratri marks the beginning of festive time, be the best version of yourself with these amazing makeup looks. Happy Navratri 2021 everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2021 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).